Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington named one of the top 17 pubs in the UK

Three B's Micropub is located on Marshall Avenue, Bridlington. Photo: Mark Bates.

The Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington has been named as one of the top 17 pubs in the UK as part of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) prestigious Pub of the Year competition.

CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2024 competition is hotting up ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, with the announcement of this year’s finalists from the UK’s nations and regions.

The Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington has been named as the best pub in Yorkshire.

Run by a husband-and-wife team who are passionate about beer and cider, the popular micropub is described as "Bridlington's Real Ale Destination", showcasing four cask beers usually from Yorkshire microbreweries.

The pub aims to never sell the same beer twice, making for an exciting range of everchanging beers at the bar, becoming the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) UK’s Best City Independent Craft Beer Pub or Bar finalist in 2021. Also, being a National Cider Pub of the Year finalist in 2023, at least 10 ciders of varying styles and strengths are served from local suppliers.

CAMRA Yorkshire Regional Director Kevin Keaveny says: “The result of this year’s competition shows that micropubs continue to be popular with CAMRA members and discerning drinkers. We are recognising the efforts made by enthusiastic and hard-working management, and their staff.”

A total of 17 fantastic pubs have battled it out with thousands of pubs across the UK to be crowned the winner in their area. Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

The regional and national finalists will now compete for the UK National Pub of the Year award, with judges whittling the 17 pubs down to just four in late September. CAMRA’s esteemed National Pub of the Year title is the topmost accolade the campaigning group can bestow upon a pub. The overall winner will be announced in January 2025.

Last year’s UK National Pub of the Year winner was the Tamworth Tap in Staffordshire, which won the crown consecutively in both 2023 and 2022.

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition says: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the 17 winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”