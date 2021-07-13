TV chef James Martin praises Botham's of Whitby's lemon buns - and here's how he eats them
Celebrity chef James Martin has praised Botham's of Whitby's lemon buns in an interview with the Radio Times.
Speaking about his current TV series James Martin Islands to Highlands, the TV chef said: "Anyone who knows Yorkshire knows the road from Pickering to Whitby, which goes over the Moors, past Fylingdales and Goathland (made famous by Heartbeat); or you can get the steam train that runs between them, which is pretty spectacular, too.
“But the real reason I’m sending you to Whitby is for the UK’s best fish and chips.
"Order ‘one of each and a bag o’ scraps’ – which means one cod, one haddock and the leftover little bits of beef-dripping batter – and wash it down with a can of shandy. Amazing.
"For dessert, you’ll want a lemon iced bun from Botham’s, which has been going 155 years.
"But do it the local way – tear it in half, then squash the two iced surfaces together like they’re the filling of a sandwich – or everyone will know you’re a tourist.”
Last September, Mr Martin appeared on This Morning, cooking up scampi and serving it in a copy of the Whitby Gazette.
Botham’s of Whitby also feature on This Morning last November, when resident chef Phil VIckery visited their Skinner Street bakehouse to see if its Yorkshire Curd Tart was good enough to be crowned top of the tarts.