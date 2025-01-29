Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The range features a ‘crumb catching’ hoodie 🍞

Warburtons has launched its first-ever gym wear range

The range features a hoodie which is designed to be worn backwards

The bread company has shared recipes for protein-based snacks as part of the launch

In a surprising move, bread company Warburtons has confirmed the release of a brand-new activewear range.

The beloved Northern bakery is set to launch its first-ever collection of athleisure clothing, which includes hoodies, leggings, and more.

The limited edition range, which Warburtons has named ‘Snacktivewear’, features clothing such as the Crumb Catcher hoodie and the Pitta Pockets leggings.

The Crumb Catcher puts a unique twist on the regular design of a hoodie, as it has been designed to be worn backwards. This means that the hood is worn around the neck, so that it is ready to catch any crumbs, hence the name.

The Pitta Pockets leggings feature bespoke pockets which have been sized to fit Warburtons’ Protein Soft Pitta’s.

Some lucky fans of Warburtons will be able to get their hands on the new ‘Snacktivewear’ range for free, by entering a ballot.

The ballot, which closes on Sunday February 2, will allow for fans to enter to be in with a chance of winning a free Crumb Catcher hoodie in the first product drop.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to enter the ballot here, and fill out your details in the form.

The winner selection will take place on Monday February 3, with the winners notified via email three days later.

As part of the ‘Snacktivewear’ launch, Warburtons has also shared a recipe for Zesty Chicken Protein Bagels and Halloumi Protein Pittas, which you can find below.

Chicken Protein Bagels

Ingredients

2 slices of Warburtons Protein Power Bread

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Grated rind of ½ lime

Few coriander leaves - roughly chopped

Slices of cooked chicken breast

Few slices of red onion

2-3 slices of avocado

Method

1. Mix lime rind, coriander and mayonnaise together, spread onto the bread.

2. Top with avocado, sliced chicken and red onion.

3. Serve with a wedge of lime and a green salad.

Halloumi Protein Pittas

Ingredients

1 Warburtons Protein Soft Pittas

2 teaspoons hummus

2 slices fried or grilled halloumi cheese

3 slices vine tomatoes

3-4 large spinach leaves

Mint leaves (optional)

Method

1. Carefully open the pitta and spread the inside with hummus.

2. Fill the pitta with tomato slices, spinach and halloumi.

3. Serve with a spicy chickpea salad and mint leaves.

For more information on the ‘Snacktivewear’ range, please visit Warburtons’ website.