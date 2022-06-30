What's hot on the barbecue this summer

Happy family enjoying a barbecue on a hot summer's day

Burgers, steaks , kebabs, shrimp and halloumi are all BBQ favourites – served with sides of baked potatoes, salads, corn on the cob and crisps.Here are a few ideas to add extra sauce and zing to your fired feasts.

First make perfect barbecue sauce. You will need:1 tbsp olive oil1 onion, finely chopped400g can chopped tomatoes3 garlic cloves, finely chopped85g brown sugar3 tbsp malt vinegar2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce1 tbsp tomato purée

MethodHeat oil in a saucepan and add the onion. Cook over a gentle heat 4-5 mins, until softened. Add the remaining ingredients, season and mix. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 mins, until thickened. For a smooth sauce, simply whizz the mixture in a food processor or with a hand blender for a few seconds.Use this for any meat or fish.

Other recipes include:Pineapple and pork skewersPair juicy pineapple with sticky pork cubes, onions and peppers on skewers and cook them over the barbecue for a delicious chargrilled flavour.Metal skewers with twists along the length are ideal, as they stop the ingredients sliding about. If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them first.Easiest ever pulled porkMake a big batch of pork smothered in BBQ sauce and pack into burger buns.Lemon & yogurt chicken flatbreadsCoat the chicken in a marinade of oregano, lemon, garlic and cinnamon for an hour before cooking. You can by flatbreads. Serve with a cooling dollop of yogurt.

Crispy sweet potatoes with chickpeas & tahini yogurtEvery barbecue needs a hearty veggie main. The creamy tahini-and-chickpea filling with crunchy pomegranate seeds is the perfect complement to the sweet potato.

Summer saladThis showcases a colourful array of fruit and veg. Mix tomatoes, crunchy radishes, creamy avocados and salty feta cheese.Pour over a zingy herb and citrus dressing.Soy & butter salmon parcelsWrap the fish in foil with butter, honey and soy – that allows the flavours to marinate beautifully.