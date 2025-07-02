Whisky distillery near Scarborough launches exclusive bottling for independent retailers

Joe Clark with Filey Bay Single Cask whisky for independent retailers. Credit: David Lindsay.

The team at Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery has bottled a rare whisky exclusively for its independent retailers.

The team at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has released just 306 bottles of a special single cask release to 63 independently owned specialist shops throughout the UK.

Described as being ‘candied and fruity with flavours of stone fruits, iced buns, cocoa, baklava and blackcurrants', Filey Bay Single Cask #2018 is a Refill Oloroso Sherry Hogshead which matured in the distillery's warehouse for seven years before being bottled at cask strength, 59.2%.

Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky director, Joe Clark, said: "For as long as whisky has flowed from distilleries, the independent specialist shop has existed alongside, playing a crucial role in the history of our industry. Today, they form the fabric of specialist knowledge around the country, and for an independent distillery like us, they are perhaps more important than ever.

"We are proud of the relationships we have forged with these businesses since we launched our first whisky in 2019 and are grateful to them for helping to tell our story of field-to-bottle whisky production to thousands of people.

"This special single cask release has been selected and bottled to acknowledge these remarkable businesses and the individuals in them who, day in and day out, help guide amazing bottles into the hands of the nation."

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a few distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.

Filey Bay Single Cask #2018 is available now from selected independent retailers and costs £120. Visit: https://bit.ly/2018Stockists for stockists.