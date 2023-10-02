News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's The New Angel Hotel to host beer festival, with ales from Cornwall to Canada

A range of 20 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Angel Hotel in Whitby, during its 12-day beer festival.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
The pub in New Quay Road will host the festival from Wednesday October 11 to Sunday October 22 inclusive and will serve a number of beers not previously available.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

Whitby's The Angel Hotel at night. w131122Whitby's The Angel Hotel at night. w131122
Whitby's The Angel Hotel at night. w131122
The beers will cost £2.99 a pint.

Pub manager Hayley Robinson said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell

Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine – a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

