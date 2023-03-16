The pub in New Quay Road will host the festival from Wednesday March 22 to Sunday April 2 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

A 12-day real ale festival is on its way to Whitby.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.89 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Pub manager, Philip Tindle, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.