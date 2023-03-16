News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
17 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Whitby's Wetherspoon pub set to host 12-day real ale festival

A range of 20 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Angel Hotel in Whitby, during its 12-day real-ale festival.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT

The pub in New Quay Road will host the festival from Wednesday March 22 to Sunday April 2 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

A 12-day real ale festival is on its way to Whitby.
A 12-day real ale festival is on its way to Whitby.
A 12-day real ale festival is on its way to Whitby.
Most Popular

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.89 a pint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Pub manager, Philip Tindle, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

WetherspoonWhitbySwitzerlandUSABelgium