10 of the top places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips - and the must-try chippies in each area

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:27 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:37 BST

Your complete guide 🐟🍟

Yorkshire is packed full of beautiful places visit with many historical landmarks and scenery to enjoy.

When it comes to food, the region is also a fantastic spot for a traditional meal of fish and chips, boasting popular and award-winning chippies along the coast and even further inland.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - for all your morning headlines.

If you’re planning a winter staycation or day trip this festive season, and want to tie in a brilliant chippy tea, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 of the best places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips, and the must-visit establishments in each area.

A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit.

1. Whitby

A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor.

2. Scarborough

With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor. | Duncan - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily’s Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google.

3. Hornsea

Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily’s Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google. | Piranhi - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood.

4. Flamborough

Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood. | Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFish and chips
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice