Spirit of Yorkshire Brand Ambassador Amy Teasdale with Filey Bay Double Oak #2 Special Release

Filey Bay Double Oak #2 Special Release single malt whisky is Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery's second whisky to have been matured in Virgin Oak casks, following the award-winning first iteration. The new whisky was matured in ex-bourbon casks before a secondary maturation in lightly-charred, custom-made and new oak casks.

Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director Joe Clark is excited about the latest release from the field to bottle distillery: "These special casks imbue our whisky with some really amazing and exciting flavours, pronounced fruity notes and soft, sweet, nutty, bread-like flavours. Double Oak #1 was exceptionally well received and I've no doubt that Double Oak #2 will be too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a selection of over 100 ex-bourbon casks laid down in 2018, only a handful were selected for re-racking. I was looking for key characteristics that would work well with the virgin oak casks - light and fresh with elevated malty and creamy profiles and with fewer spicy notes. After assembling a beautiful batch of whisky, this was then reduced in strength to 50% ABV and racked into brand new virgin white oak casks from Kentucky."

Distillery colleague Amy Teasdale added: "Because the casks had not previously held spirit, we were checking the casks weekly during the final months of maturation to ensure that they were disgorged and bottled at the optimum moment. It was a time-consuming process but absolutely worth it and I know this release will prove very popular at the tastings I host with retailers around the country."

Filey Bay Double Oak #2, 46% ABV costs £75 and is packaged in a Special Release tube. It is available from the distillery shop, online at spiritofyorkshire.com and from selected specialist retailers nationwide. It is described as being ‘soft and spicy with flavours of toasted oak, cream soda, fruit gums and hot cross buns.' There are only 2000 bottles available.