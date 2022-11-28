Joe Clark in the warehouse with the special releases

For its last releases before Christmas, Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery have launched limited edition bottles of Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1 and Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #3.

Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1, 46% vol, spent its first maturation in ex-Bourbon casks which were filled in mid-2017 before being re-racked into fresh ex-Ruby Port casks in late 2020 for a secondary maturation of two years. The result is a rich, spicy and fruity whisky with flavours of blackberry jam, dark chocolate and vanilla.

"The jammy, fruity nature of Ruby Port really complements our light and fruity spirit style. I particularly like how the vanilla notes work with the light spice from the wood in this release. It's been a long time coming but definitely worth waiting for," said Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky director, Joe Clark.

Limited to just 3,300 bottles, Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1 costs £65 and is available online at spiritofyorkshire.com, from the distillery shop and from specialist retailers nationwide.

Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #3, 46% vol, is the third of the distillery's annual autumn Sherry Cask Reserve series and is a marriage of five ex-Fino casks from the warehouse. Three casks contained spirit from the pot still, a heavier pot distillate, and two held lighter, fruitier spirit from the column still. The result is a fruity and spicy whisky with flavours of ginger cake, boiled sweets, honeycomb and cinder toffee.