Here are the 11 new entries in Yorkshire featuring in the Good Food Guide 2020
The Good Food Guide 2020 has been revealed and these 11 restaurants in Yorkshire are this year's new entries.
Eateries in Scarborough and Whitby are also present!
1. Roots
Roots in York is one of the new entries from the North East.
jpimedia
2. Cave du Cochon
Cave du Cochon in York is among the new entries.
jpimedia
3. Host
Host in Ikley is also featured as a new entry.
jpimedia
4. The Plough Inn
Scalby's very own The Plough Inn has also made the guide.
jpimedia
View more