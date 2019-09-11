A desert almond lemon and polenta cake at Number 20 restaurant at Port Mulgrave.

Here are the 11 new entries in Yorkshire featuring in the Good Food Guide 2020

The Good Food Guide 2020 has been revealed and these 11 restaurants in Yorkshire are this year's new entries.

Eateries in Scarborough and Whitby are also present!

Roots in York is one of the new entries from the North East.

1. Roots

Cave du Cochon in York is among the new entries.

2. Cave du Cochon

Host in Ikley is also featured as a new entry.

3. Host

Scalby's very own The Plough Inn has also made the guide.

4. The Plough Inn

