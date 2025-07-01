These famous abodes are home to your favourite characters from the nation’s best-loved TV shows and movies of today.
But where are they actually located, and how much would they really cost to buy?
We’ve looked at the latest property data to reveal how much these homes from shows including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders would cost in today’s market.
The fictional homes - and their real life equivalents - range from a £188,000 terraced house near the coast to a stunning 17th-century country estate worth £11 million. The most expensive property is worth a cool £17.5 million.
The famous inhabitants include Harry Potter, Uncle Bryn from Gavin and Stacey, contestants on Traitors, and Ted Lasso.
Can you guess how much these homes from the worlds of soap, reality TV, comedy and drama would fetch if they were put up for sale today?
1. 45 Albert Square, EastEnders - £1,763,000
The home of the Beale family on EastEnders is located in the fictional East London district of Walford, next to Kathy's Café and across the road from The Queen Victoria pub. Albert Square was supposedly inspired by the real life Fassett Square, in East Hackney. According to Rightmove, a similar three-bedroom semi-detached house on Fassett Square sold for £1,670,000 in 2021 and is today worth an estimated £1,763,000. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron Photo: BBC
2. 1 Coronation Street - £237,000
The long-term home of Coronation Street stalwart Ken Barlow is located in the fictional town of Weatherfield, based on Salford, Greater Manchester. A three-bed bay-windowed terraced house like this one sold earlier this year on Liverpool Street, Salford, for £237,000, more than twice the £102,000 the same property went for in 2014. That property was double bay-fronted, so probably slightly larger than its Coronation Street equivalent, but the sold price gives a good indication of the likely value of the famous Weatherfield address. | Getty Images Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
3. The Apprentice mansion - £17.5 million
No expense was spared when it came to putting up the contestants in the latest series of hit BBC reality show The Apprentice. They were able to luxuriate in the stunning eight-bedroom Huxley House, on Bishops Avenue, Hampstead, North London, which is reportedly worth around £17.5 million. It's a far cry from the Bridge Cafe in which members of the losing team traditionally discuss where it all went wrong before facing Alan Sugar in the boardroom. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd Photo: FremantleMedia Ltd
4. Uncle Bryn's house - £188,000
Uncle Bryn's house in the much-loved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey is located on the real life Trinity Street in the seaside town of Barry, where Gwen and Stacey's home is also found. A similar three-bedroom house on Trinity Street is worth an estimated £188,000 today according to Rightmove. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson
