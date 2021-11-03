A must-see village home for sale in a great location, near Scarborough

Carefully modernised over recent years, it is bigger inside than it appears, with a new living and dining kitchen, and a contemporary style bathroom.
Braeside, in the quiet village of Sawdon, has extensive lawned gardens with a stone flagged terrace and seating area, trees, plants and shrubs.
Its entrance hall leads to the open plan kitchen, also with a utility room, a boot room and a ground floor cloakroom.
There’s a spacious living and dining room, then a south-facing garden room with stone walls and patio doors out to a wide terrace and exceptional views.
Three double bedrooms are all on the first floor, one with a dressing room and the family bathroom that includes a separate shower.
With new electrics, a central system, glazing and insulation, this pristine property is in a great location for walkers and nature lovers.
Sawdon village is conveniently close to the coast, and Scarborough, but has its own pub and village hall, and a primary school just a mile or so away.
The house has off-street parking and a single garage.
Braeside is for sale with Cundall’s, Pickering, priced £525,000. Call 01723 352235 for details..