Aldi unveils new garden range including sell out rattan furniture and fire globe.

Gorgeous rattan furniture at a fantastic price.

As the days grow warmer, Aldi has unveiled its new garden range, perfect for upgrading any outdoor space.

From Marrakesh-inspired accessories, must-have outdoor furniture and gorgeous lighting, shoppers can create their dream garden without breaking the bank. Available in stores now, those looking to update gardens will need to hurry, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Sit back and relax

Whether hosting a garden party or simply soaking up the sun, everyone can enjoy the best seat in the garden with Aldi’s must-have furniture collection.

Returning to stores, the sell-out Rattan Effect Corner Sofa (£199.99) comes in a stylish grey colour and is equipped with comfy back and seat cushions, as well as a footstool.

What’s more, shoppers can save themselves as much as £184 (48%) compared to similar products. Don’t forget to pick up the Cover (£19.99) to protect it from unpredictable British weather.

For those that are looking to lounge, the Acacia Garden Day Bed (£199.99) is the perfect choice thanks to its multi-function design. Switch between a three-seater sofa, left or right corner sofa, full day bed or twin loungers with a handy central table. Complete with three back cushions and three foldable base cushions.

For smaller spaces, choose the NEW Melbourne Coffee Set (£99.99) or NEW Marrakesh Bistro Set (£69.99). Both including two chairs and one table, the Melbourne Coffee Set features a stylish rope weave design and comes complete with cushions, while the Marrakesh Bistro Set is designed with iron framing curls and stunning mosaic tabletop and backrests.

For an extra surface, the Decorative Glass Table (£14.99) will add a functional pop of colour with gorgeous designs including lemon, hummingbird, and bee.

Luxury lighting

Aldi has the answer for chillier summer evenings. The NEW Fire Bowl Globe (£59.99) can be mounted in two positions, offering a warm glow as the sun goes down, while its sleek design makes it the perfect centrepiece to any outdoor seating area.

Position Aldi’s range of solar lighting around gardens to light paths, darker corners, and entertainment areas. Choose the Solar XL Penzance Lantern (£19.99) for a gentle flickering candle effect, available in a choice of black, antique white, or bronze finishes. For an extra decorative touch, the Solar Star Lantern (£7.99) is a timeless star shape, available in four designs – bronze or antique white frosted, or bronze or antique white firefly, while the Solar Marrakesh Lantern (£9.99) will cast a stunning light effect over outdoor spaces thanks to its cut-out style, creating an enviable statement piece suitable for the tabletop or hanging.

Add the finishing touch with the Solar Premium Garden String Lights (£7.99), 10 warm white LED lights on a 1.8 metre chain, available in flowers, bees, or butterfly designs.

Designer décor

Create a garden feature with the Solar Water Fountain (£49.99) and relax to the sound of trickling water, available in a Morocco-inspired colourful tile design or a whimsical fairy scene. Add the finishing touches to seating areas with the XL Outdoor Rug (£7.99), available in grey diamond or black and white geo.

Create an outdoor oasis with greenery planted in Aldi’s array of stylish garden planters. Available in two sizes, the Olive Planter (£4.99 - 30cm, £7.99- 36cm) is lightweight and easy to move between spaces, and comes in three colour options for any style preference – blue, green, or white. The Indoor and Outdoor Plant Shelves (£9.99) add height to gardens, with a three-tier option, or a two-pack that features two different sized planters. For eye-catching floral arrangements, choose Aldi’s Traditional Hanging Baskets (£4.49).

For more visit Aldi online or go in store.