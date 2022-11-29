Apartment with glorious sea views for sale in historic building

A quirky sea-view apartment in an historic town centre building, has come on to the market.

Spread across two floors in the building that was owned in Victorian times by jet ornament manufacturer William McBean, it pre-dates the Grand Hotel, and survived the Scarborough Bombardment unscathed.

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the apartment is described by its current owner as "truly unique, quirky, with the most stunning view of the south bay, beach, grand hotel and the castle all in one".

Its accommodation includes a hallway, a large, south-west facing living room with large sash windows and sea views, a modern kitchen with diner that has fitted units, an electric oven and hob and a sash window, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a w.c..

The master bedroom looks out over the sea while bedroom two has a velux window.

A stylish bathroom suite includes a bath and a separate shower unit, with fitted units and a Velux window.

Estate agents Nicholsons describe the maisonette apartment as 'one of a kind' that is situated "within a wonderfully creative community.... central to town, the Scarborough Museum, a stones throw from the South Bay foreshore and next to the historic tramway offering effortless access to the beach and amenities."

No holiday lets are permitted, and pets are allowed with permission.

This home within the Mcbean apartments, has a guide price of £149,9950, and is leasehold. For more details call Nicholsons estate agents on 01723 362401.

