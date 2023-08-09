News you can trust since 1882
Best places to live in Yorkshire according to locals - this seaside town and historic Roman city were the most popular

We asked you where the best places to live in Yorkshire are - here are your suggestions including a seaside town and historic city being the most popular.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

There are plenty of beautiful areas in Yorkshire popular for homebuyers, indicated by the number of responses from locals.

When we asked you where the best places to live in the region are, many of you couldn’t decide, while the seaside towns of Whitby and Scarborough, historic Roman city of York and the idyllic landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales were mentioned the most.

We have listed the areas you have picked - from most popular.

More than 60 Yorkshire Post readers picked this picturesque seaside town famous for Captain Cook and inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

1. Whitby

More than 60 Yorkshire Post readers picked this picturesque seaside town famous for Captain Cook and inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Photo: Tony Johnson

This historic city that dates back to the Roman period was also picked by an overwhelming majority.

2. York

This historic city that dates back to the Roman period was also picked by an overwhelming majority. Photo: James Hardisty

The Yorkshire Dales was a popular choice.

3. Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales was a popular choice. Photo: Tony Johnson

More than 30 picked this beautiful town in Bradford known for its stunning moorlands.

4. Ilkley

More than 30 picked this beautiful town in Bradford known for its stunning moorlands. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

