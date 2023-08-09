Best places to live in Yorkshire according to locals - this seaside town and historic Roman city were the most popular
We asked you where the best places to live in Yorkshire are - here are your suggestions including a seaside town and historic city being the most popular.
There are plenty of beautiful areas in Yorkshire popular for homebuyers, indicated by the number of responses from locals.
When we asked you where the best places to live in the region are, many of you couldn’t decide, while the seaside towns of Whitby and Scarborough, historic Roman city of York and the idyllic landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales were mentioned the most.
We have listed the areas you have picked - from most popular.
