Bungalow with incredible seascape for sale in Scarborough
Striking views of the sea and the castle are a definite plus point for this unique bungalow, sited just a short distance from the beach.
With three double bedrooms, it also offers two reception rooms, and gardens to the front and rear of the property, with a detached garage and parking space.
From the porch and entrance hall, you enter the lounge with its oak flooring, feature fireplace, and window walls, so you can sit back and relax while enjoying the seascape.
Along with the dining kitchen, with an integrated dishwasher and wall-mounted electric oven and grill, there is a separate dining room, a utility room and a store room.
A four piece fully-tiled bathroom serves the three large bedrooms.
Two bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and one has a wash basin. There is a separate WC.
Lawned and hedged gardens enjoy beautiful coastal views, with a workshop and parking space.
This bungalow on Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough, is priced at £575,000. Contact estate agent Colin Ellis on 01723 363565.