Aldi is coming to the rescue of arachnophobes across the UK as it announces the return of its viral Spider Catcher (£8.99), which has seen videos rack up as many as 21K views on TikTok.

Helping shoppers face the dreaded return of the long legged creatures, the must-have device will be available in stores from 22nd August. Those that want to keep a cobweb free home better scuttle to it though, as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

With the eight legged friends commonly crawling into homes throughout the autumn months, this nifty gadget returns just in time.

Catch the critters! Aldi’s viral spider catcher returns for 2024.

Measuring 60cm long, no nook or cranny will be left unturned, and with humane, soft bristles to delicately hold insects without harming them, critters can be picked up without needing to get up close and personal.

Once safely deposited outside, just give the Spider Repellent Spray (£4.99) a spritz to enjoy a bug free home. Made with natural plant and mint oil extracts, spray around windows and doors to create an invisible barrier that deters spiders.

Aldi’s Spider Catcher will be available in stores from 22nd August, while stocks last.