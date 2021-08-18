Chance to buy a super family semi with gardens in Scarborough

Situated within one of Scarborough’s top residential areas, it has four bedrooms and three reception rooms, with a modern breakfasting kitchen that has a central workstation and large windows.

Its impressive hallway provides more living space, along with the lounge, a sitting room and a separate dining room.

There’s also an office for the homeworker, a utility room and ground floor wc.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom having its own an en suite bathroom.

This is in addition to the main house bathroom that includes both bath and shower.

Lawned and enclosed rear gardens include an ornamental pond with trees, bushes and shrubs, with two patio areas.

This property also has a double garage. it is described by the selling agents as “presented to an exceptional standard throughout”.

Located at 28a Stepney Grove, Scarborough, the house is for sale priced £425,000 with Tipple Underwood estate agents, who have recently won the British Property Award for Scarborough, and will now be shortlisted for national awards.

Call 01723 350299 for further details of Stepney Grove.

1. The breakfasting kitchen A central workstation and slot-in dining table feature in the centre of this kitchen, with its large windows. Buy photo

2. Dining space The elegant formal dining room within the house. Buy photo

3. Sit in comfort.... A sitting room, with patio doors leading outside. Buy photo

4. Bedroom space One of the four bedrooms on the first floor. Buy photo