One main attraction of the plush first floor apartment has to be its wide front terrace, a vantage point from which to enjoy the sea-scape while relaxing in a comfortable chair or dining al fresco.

With three bedrooms and three contemporary style bathrooms, the apartment’s swish interior also includes a private entrance hall, a dining kitchen, and a spacious lounge.

The bespoke dining kitchen includes custom fitted ‘indigo blue’ floor and wall cabinets with granite finished worktops, an island with breakfast bar, and a range of built-in appliances. It looks out and opens to the terraced balcony, while sea views are also a feature of the formal lounge, with a French door to the balcony, and a log effect gas fire set within the chimney breast for cooler evenings.

Two parking spaces, accessed through a remote control gate, are to the rear of the property, that has gas central heating and double glazing. There is a secure entry phone system, with stair and lift access.

A communal entrance to the apartments is from Filey’s Promenade, with access down to locking store rooms made available in the basement. Another rear door gives access to the car park.

Holiday letting is accepted within this development and the vendor would consider the option to sell fully furnished.

This apartment within Ackworth House, The Beach, Filey, is priced at £1,000,000. Call Nicholson’s Estate Agents on 01723512968 for details.

