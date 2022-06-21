Chance to buy this £2m Yorkshire country house with 48 acres

This beautifully restored historic home has not been on the market for 51 years, and is for sale with its own historic Grade ll listed church, a three-bedroom cottage, an annexe flat, and outbuildings that include garages, stores and barns, stables and tack rooms, a summer house, and more, within the glorious grounds that include a walled garden, a lake and woodland.

The former home of ship builder and lord of the manor Edward Tindall, Knapton Hall dates back to the mid eighteenth century in parts, and stayed within the Tindall family for 200 years.​

Its tree-lined carriage drive leads to the impressive Hall frontage, with stone steps and Italian stone balustrades to the entrance.

A host of notable architectural features within include an original turning staircase with polished handrail, panelled doors with architraves, original fireplaces and internal arches, with a stunning half-landing window.

Deep sash windows give glorious views of lawned grounds peppered with mature trees, mixed woodland areas, and a public footpath running from east to west.

The attractive walled garden is beside ​heated greenhouses containing figs, grapes and peaches​, while to the north west of the house is the lake​,​ fed by a stream that traverses the parkland​.​

St Edmund’s Church dates back to Norman times and was rebuilt after a fire in the mid 1800s. It was bought by the current owners as a Cultural Monument, with covenants​.​​

This is a rare opportunity to buy the majestic Knapton Hall, priced at £2,000,000. Call estate agents Blenkin and Co on 01904 671672 for further information.

1. A stunning country setting St Edmund's Church is seen in the foreground of this photograph looking over the Hall and grounds to the Yorkshire wolds beyond. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2. Make a grand entrance.... A closer look at the house frontage, with steps leading up to the pillared porch. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3. An elegant sitting room with feature fireplace A sitting room with decorative features and a beautiful large bay window showcasing the grounds while bringing in plenty of natural light. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4. The Morning Room Sash windows give lovely views in this bright morning room, with seating arranged around the large fireplace. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales