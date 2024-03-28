Chance to take first look at stunning show home near Scarborough this Easter weekend
Mulgrave Properties' team of sales experts are inviting prospective buyers to be some of the first to explore a development of brand new energy-efficient two, three and four bedroom homes close to Scarborough, Whitby and the North York Moors.Visitors can also find out more from Mulgrave's independent financial advisor about how you can gain access to some of the lowest mortgage rates available when buying brand new.David Smith, Sales Director at Mulgrave Properties, says: "Our team will be available throughout the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend to explain the many ways you can save you time and money, and there is potential to provisionally reserve your new Mulgrave home there and then.
"No appointment is necessary. However, for dedicated time with our sales advisor, book a show home viewing at any time through our website. We look forward to seeing you soon."
Mulgrave's two bedroom homes in Burniston start at £198,950; three bedroom homes at £264,950; and four bedroom homes at £374,950. All are fitted with PV solar panels and EPC rated A or B.
The show home will be open from 10:30am till 5pm on Friday March 29, Saturday March 30, Sunday March 31 and Monday April 1.
Coast by Mulgrave is situated off High Street, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HH.
Visit mulgraveproperties.co.uk to find out more.