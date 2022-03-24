Character terrace home for sale in Scarborough

The house is entered through a porch, to a hallway with panelled walls, a tiled floor and a decorative stained glass door.

There’s a cloakroom with a wooden and stained glass door, that moves through to a ground floor w.c..

Its dining kitchen with wide windows, so plenty of natural light, has a door leading outside, and with fitted units with wooden work tops, it has an integral dishwasher.

There is space to one wall for a range style cooker, wooden and tiled flooring, and a useful pantry.

A sun room or handy home office is accessed from the kitchen, and leads in turn to a rear decked terrace area.

The light and spacious living room has impressive wooden panelled walls, and two recess features with built-in cupboards.

There’s a central fireplace, and a stained glass window to the sun room. Through double doors is the staircase to the first floor.

One of three bedrooms has built-in storage and an en suite shower room, while another has a wash hand basin and fitted wardrobes. There’s a family bathroom.

An enclosed front courtyard is paved with Indian stone, and has a brick-built and wooden pergola feature. A decked terrace offers another seating area to the rear.

There are many attractions close by, including the Italian Gardens, The Spa, South Cliff Golf Club, and the South Bay.

This terraced home in Fulford Mews, Scarborough, is for sale with Reeds Rains estate agents, priced £325,000. Call 01723 365335 for details.

