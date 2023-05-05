If you’re looking for a home which has that extra-special something, our list of dream homes shows some of the finest properties for sale on the Yorkshire coast right now.
Whether you are looking for a large country property or a town house with coastal views, our list of most expensive properties certainly gives you something to dream about as you browse through.
1. Bartindale Road, Hunmanby, Filey
A period farmhouse with three bedrooms & two loft rooms, plus a three bed cottage and a range of holiday lets, set in approx. 3 acres, in a popular and accessible rural location, close to the coast. Currently listed for sale with Rural Scene at a guide price of £1,750,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Filey
Two detached holiday homes providing the opportunity to sleep up to 26 guests or alternatively the option to live in one and have a business running just next door. The properties are currently on the market with Hunters - Filey at a guide price of £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Hall Park Road, Hunmanby, Filey
The sale of Hunmanby Hall Golf & Leisure is a rare opportunity to purchase a first class lifestyle and leisure property, comprising a nine hole golf course, large gymnasium, 8,000sq.ft sports hall, two bedroom holiday cottage, four all-weather tennis courts and woodland trail situated in an attractive edge of village position in mature parkland amounting to 41 acres. The property is currently for sale with Cundalls - Malton for offers over £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Folkton, Scarborough
A stunning four bedroom detached residence and a characterful four bedroom detached home which are set within generous grounds of approximately two acres. The property would be ideal for a multitude of buyers including those searching for multi-generational living and those with equine interest due to having a stabling complex. Currently for sale with CPH Property Services at a Guide Price of £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla