DREAM HOMES: 21 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in and around Scarborough

If you’re looking for a home which has that extra-special something, our list of dream homes shows some of the finest properties for sale on the Yorkshire coast right now.

By Louise Perrin
Published 5th May 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:09 BST

Whether you are looking for a large country property or a town house with coastal views, our list of most expensive properties certainly gives you something to dream about as you browse through.

For more information about any of the properties listed visit www.zoopla.co.uk

A period farmhouse with three bedrooms & two loft rooms, plus a three bed cottage and a range of holiday lets, set in approx. 3 acres, in a popular and accessible rural location, close to the coast. Currently listed for sale with Rural Scene at a guide price of £1,750,000.

1. Bartindale Road, Hunmanby, Filey

A period farmhouse with three bedrooms & two loft rooms, plus a three bed cottage and a range of holiday lets, set in approx. 3 acres, in a popular and accessible rural location, close to the coast. Currently listed for sale with Rural Scene at a guide price of £1,750,000. Photo: Zoopla

Two detached holiday homes providing the opportunity to sleep up to 26 guests or alternatively the option to live in one and have a business running just next door. The properties are currently on the market with Hunters - Filey at a guide price of £1,500,000.

2. Cross Hill, Hunmanby, Filey

Two detached holiday homes providing the opportunity to sleep up to 26 guests or alternatively the option to live in one and have a business running just next door. The properties are currently on the market with Hunters - Filey at a guide price of £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

The sale of Hunmanby Hall Golf & Leisure is a rare opportunity to purchase a first class lifestyle and leisure property, comprising a nine hole golf course, large gymnasium, 8,000sq.ft sports hall, two bedroom holiday cottage, four all-weather tennis courts and woodland trail situated in an attractive edge of village position in mature parkland amounting to 41 acres. The property is currently for sale with Cundalls - Malton for offers over £1,250,000.

3. Hall Park Road, Hunmanby, Filey

The sale of Hunmanby Hall Golf & Leisure is a rare opportunity to purchase a first class lifestyle and leisure property, comprising a nine hole golf course, large gymnasium, 8,000sq.ft sports hall, two bedroom holiday cottage, four all-weather tennis courts and woodland trail situated in an attractive edge of village position in mature parkland amounting to 41 acres. The property is currently for sale with Cundalls - Malton for offers over £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

A stunning four bedroom detached residence and a characterful four bedroom detached home which are set within generous grounds of approximately two acres. The property would be ideal for a multitude of buyers including those searching for multi-generational living and those with equine interest due to having a stabling complex. Currently for sale with CPH Property Services at a Guide Price of £1,250,000.

4. Folkton, Scarborough

A stunning four bedroom detached residence and a characterful four bedroom detached home which are set within generous grounds of approximately two acres. The property would be ideal for a multitude of buyers including those searching for multi-generational living and those with equine interest due to having a stabling complex. Currently for sale with CPH Property Services at a Guide Price of £1,250,000. Photo: Zoopla

