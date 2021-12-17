East Riding house prices increased slightly in October, Land Registry figures show

The average the East Riding of Yorkshire house price in October was £209,902, Land Registry figures show. Photo: PA Images

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.6% annual growth.

The average East Riding house price in October was £209,902, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 1.7%, and the East Riding of Yorkshire outperformed the 1.1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding rose by £22,000 – putting the area 12th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Scarborough, where property prices increased on average by 19.9%, to £207,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in North East Lincolnshire gained just 7.8% in value, giving an average price of £140,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in the East Riding of Yorkshire in October – they increased 1.3%, to £313,399 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 13.7%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.1% monthly; up 11% annually; £193,844 average.

Terraced: up 0.1% monthly; up 10.3% annually; £154,890 average. Flats: down 0.3% monthly; up 7% annually; £105,024 average.

First steps on the property ladder