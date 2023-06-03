Called The Sands, the coastal development will offer a varied selection energy-efficient homes with of three to four-bedrooms. It will also feature 12 of Barratt Homes’ signature house types.

Located on Kingsgate a short walk from Bridlington’s South Beach, The Sands offers a prime coastal location for a wide variety of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interested buyers can now visit the sales office at the development with prices ranging from £272,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home and a four-bedroom detached home starting from £315,000. The highly anticipated show homes are also expected to open their doors this autumn.

The new housing development in Bridlington has an eco-friendly focus, providing bird boxes and electric vehicle charging points to a selection properties.

The development is also expected to create approximately 120 new jobs for the Bridlington area.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “We’re really pleased to be opening our sales office at The Sands. It is an exciting development in a fantastic coastal location and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers as they choose their new home in Bridlington.

“With homes to suit a wide range of buyers, we expect The Sands to be incredibly popular and are excited to announce the opening of our show homes in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing development will also focus on ecological measures, including integrated bat tubes, sparrow terraces, bird boxes and built-in swift boxes. Selected plots also include electric vehicle charging points.