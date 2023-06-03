News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Eco-friendly 120-home development in Bridlington launches first properties for sale, which include integrated bird boxes and electric vehicle charging points

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has announced the launch of the first homes for sale at its brand new 120-home development in Bridlington.
By Claudias Bowes
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

Called The Sands, the coastal development will offer a varied selection energy-efficient homes with of three to four-bedrooms. It will also feature 12 of Barratt Homes’ signature house types.

Located on Kingsgate a short walk from Bridlington’s South Beach, The Sands offers a prime coastal location for a wide variety of buyers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interested buyers can now visit the sales office at the development with prices ranging from £272,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home and a four-bedroom detached home starting from £315,000. The highly anticipated show homes are also expected to open their doors this autumn.

The new housing development in Bridlington has an eco-friendly focus, providing bird boxes and electric vehicle charging points to a selection properties.The new housing development in Bridlington has an eco-friendly focus, providing bird boxes and electric vehicle charging points to a selection properties.
The new housing development in Bridlington has an eco-friendly focus, providing bird boxes and electric vehicle charging points to a selection properties.
Most Popular

The development is also expected to create approximately 120 new jobs for the Bridlington area.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “We’re really pleased to be opening our sales office at The Sands. It is an exciting development in a fantastic coastal location and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers as they choose their new home in Bridlington.

“With homes to suit a wide range of buyers, we expect The Sands to be incredibly popular and are excited to announce the opening of our show homes in the coming months.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The housing development will also focus on ecological measures, including integrated bat tubes, sparrow terraces, bird boxes and built-in swift boxes. Selected plots also include electric vehicle charging points.

Visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002597-the-sands/ to find out more or register interest in a property.

Read More
Inside this unique £1.2m home with incredible sea views
Related topics:Bridlington