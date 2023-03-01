With Yorkshire’s beautiful countryside, moors and farms, the region is an idyllic destination for owning a farm house with equestrian facilities. Extensive lands across Yorkshire with accompanying properties are available to buy.

Prices for these properties range from £56,000 to £2.5 million and sizes of the land vary between 10.90 and 312 acres. These lands are located in Doncaster, Harrogate, York, Beverley, Selby and Northallerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have compiled a list of the farm houses for sale in Yorkshire available on Savills’ website.

Looking out across Nidderdale from Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Six farm houses for sale in Yorkshire

Edlington Wood House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Edlington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN12 1EP.

Price: £2,500,000

Size: 312 acres

Features: A five bedroom detached country estate with impressive and generous linked two bedroom annex, an American barn stabling with covered turn out area, paddocks, meadow and pasture, mature mixed woodland and excellent transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiddlers Green Farm

Address: Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3HB.

Price: £1,300,000

Size: 25.24 acres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Features: An adventure farm attraction with a cafe, traditional farm buildings, modern farm buildings, productive grassland and meadow and close to Brimham Rocks. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Hill House Farm

Address: Winton, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL6 2TA.

Price: £1,300,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Size: 10.90 acres

Features: Five bedroom modernised farmhouse with an adjacent office, outbuilding with potential conversion, stable range, indoor school, meadow and paddock and extensive views. It has two bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Amblers Lane

Address: Shipton By Beningbrough, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 1AN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £1,800,000

Size: 25.74 acres

Features: The five bedroom period farmhouse has a two bedroom barn cottage, extensive range of traditional buildings, well screened meadow and pasture and woodlands and shelterbelts.

Barmston Farm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Woodmansey, Beverley, Yorkshire, HU17 0TP.

Price: £1,650,000

Size: 18 acres

Features: A detached four-bedroom house with large private gardens, three two-bedroom holiday cottages, five attractive fully furnished static caravans, three modern barns, eight stables and additional tack room, private three-acre fishing lake, a range of modern storage buildings, two bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land At Bubwith

Address: Bubwith, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 6LL.

Price: Guide price between £56,000 and £102,000 (available in lots)