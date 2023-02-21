First look at plans to convert derelict house into new flats in Scarborough

Applicant Mr Jamie Parker, of S&KB Properties Ltd, has submitted plans to Scarborough Council to convert a vacant five-bedroom house at 4 Somerset Terrace into four apartments.

The internal layout of the three-storey building would be changed to create two one-bedroom flats on the ground floor and two two-bedroom flats on the first and second floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A steel staircase would be built in an existing rear courtyard and encased in brick to match neighbouring properties and reach the first and second floors, as part of the plans.

New flats could be built at a house on Somerset Terrace, pictured.

The exterior of the building, which is currently an eye-sore having fallen into a state of disrepair, will also be refurbished.

No objections have been raised from members of the public or Highways, “as there is no parking associated with the property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cheltenham-based applicant said on-street parking is available or nearby pay-and-display car parks.

However, Steve Reynolds, a Residential Regulation Manager at Scarborough Council raised concerns over the initial plans, which have since been revised.

He said there was a lack of fire escape windows in both ground-floor flats and objected to the layout of the first and second-floor flats, adding they were not suitable in the event of a fire due to insufficient exits and presented a “high risk”.