Five actions to take at home now to save on energy bills
One in four adults plans to have no heating on this winter, as autumn brings soaring household bills, as a result of the new energy price cap.
The average household bill is expected to rise to £3,549 annually this October, to spike to £5,500 by January and £6,600 in April 2023.
As fuel poverty strikes, sustainability and energy-saving platform, SaveMoneyCutCarbon, suggests the following actions to make immediate savings on bills.Reduce heat loss
Roughly 25 per cent of domestic heat is lost through the roof, 35 per cent through walls, 15 per cent through the floor and 25 per cent from windows and draughts.
Make your home as draught-free as possible, with replacement or sealing of doors and windows, creating a draught lobby, and fitting double glazing or secondary glazing, if regulations allow.
Thermally lining curtains can reduce heat loss by up to 14 per cent, while filling gaps can save up to £40 per room a year.Block your chimneys
Around four per cent of a home’s heat can disappear up a chimney but you can use a simple device like the Chimney Sheep – thick felt that you insert in the chimney when the fireplace isn’t in use, then remove it when lighting a fire. Or, decommission the fireplace and install a chimney balloon.Opt for showers over baths
Fight the temptation to soak in a warm bath this winter and opt for a quick shower.
It’s calculated that if a family of four switched from one bath a week to a shower, they’d reduce their annual carbon impact by 70kg and would save on 40 litres of water.
Switch to an eco-friendly shower head, helping you use 60 per cent less water while reducing energy bills. It has a flow rate of six litres per minute compared to a traditional shower head which uses up to 20 litres per minute.Try Smart radiator controls
Smart radiator valves, such as Radbot, are controls which monitor how you heat rooms in your home and automatically control the heating pattern to match.
It’s proven to save up to 30 per cent on bills by heating each room only when needed. Its effects are instant. Use Ecoegg Dryer Eggs
An ecoegg Dryer Egg could reduce tumble drying time up to 28 per cent. They work by separating clothes, allowing more air to circulate so they dry quicker.
There’s no need for fabric softener as the egg’s nodules soften the fibre of your clothes, saving you 40 plastic bottles a year.Mark Sait of SaveMoneyCutCarbon said: "The sudden price hikes are a huge concern for us as a country.“We recently conducted research which found that 40 per cent of Brits are seriously concerned about the rise in energy bills, but haven't changed their behaviour as a result because they don't know how.
"We need to alter how we use energy. Let’s take the standard 60-watt light bulb common across millions of UK households. If this is on 10 hours per day at an average 11p electricity charge per unit, running one lamp in your home will cost 23 pounds per year”.“A LED lamp will reduce energy consumption by 90 per cent. So the same lamp will cost £3.40 to run a year, saving for each lamp circa £19 per year”.