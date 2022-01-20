A large workshop with wood burner could also excite interest in many.

Perfect as a private home or as a holiday let, this link-detached property has had rigorous work done to ensure its fabric and character features are intact, and a new oil boiler has been fitted.

There's a porch - a must for country homes, and a welcoming, tiled floor kitchen with pine units, a double Aga and a further cooker.

An original fireplace is central to the dining room, while the light and spacious lounge, with Parquet flooring, also has a showpiece original fireplace, with church pew window seats and four original windows. Windows all have secondary glaziing.

There is also a ground floor conservatory with doors out to the patio area, swimming pool area and gardens.

This also leads to the annexe, known as The Smithy, that has another entrance too. This pristine facility has open plan living space with an elevated stepped bed, and a modern shower room. Exposed beams and a wood burner add warmth and charm.

An exposed stone staircase in the main cottage takes you to the first floor and the spacious master bedroom with an en-suite, and dual aspect windows.

There are two more double bedrooms and a sizeable family bathroom that includes a free standing bath, and a free standing shower.

To the rear of the property is countryside with exceptional walks and views to enjoy.

Cross Pipes, Goathland, is priced £610,000 with Astins Estate Agents, Whitby. Call 01947 821122 for more details.

1. Just wander out to the garden for a cool dip or leisurely exercise A close-up of the swimming pool, surrounded by decking and with great views. Photo Sales

2. A lounge with space and character This room oozes character, from the fireplace and the exposed beams, to the church pew seating and parquet floor. Photo Sales

3. The house dining room Another surprisingly spacious beamed room, with wide windows allowing plenty of natural light. Photo Sales

4. This self-contained annexe could lend itself to a variety of purposes Versatile, cosy space within The Smithy stone-built annexe. Photo Sales