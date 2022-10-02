Here are 17 of the most expensive homes for sale in Scarborough according to Zoopla
With Scarborough house prices on the rise, we decided to take a look at some of the most expensive properties that are currently available to buy in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:21 pm
Here we take a look at seventeen of the most expensive homes for sale on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 5