News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Seventeen of the most expensive houses in Scarborough

Here are 17 of the most expensive homes for sale in Scarborough according to Zoopla

With Scarborough house prices on the rise, we decided to take a look at some of the most expensive properties that are currently available to buy in Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:21 pm

Here we take a look at seventeen of the most expensive homes for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. Crossgates, Scarborough

Five bedroom detached house - Price: £925,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Station Road, Scalby

Five bedroom detached house - Guide price: £895,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. High Street, Scalby

Four bedroom detached house - Offers over £850,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Station Lane, Cloughton

Five bedroom detached house - Guide orice £750,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ZooplaScarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5