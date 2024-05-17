Historic hotel in Ruswarp, near Whitby, changes hands after family retires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruswarp Hall, a Grade II listed Jacobean house which has been converted into an hotel, has been sold Yorkshire-based Historic Hotels & Properties Limited, specialists in listed heritage hotels.

The striking 10-bedrooom property in Ruswarp is a three-storey building, built in the 17th Century with sympathetic 20th Century additions to each side.

The main building in particular includes a number of charming original features providing a backdrop for the potential of a lucrative weddings/events business while making use of the well-established and enclosed gardens.

Ruswarp Hall also includes a large dining room, lounge and reception, along with dedicated owner’s accommodation and a large unused area, ideal for further development.

Ruswarp Hall.

The previous owners, the Scarth family, continuously invested in the asset during their tenure since 2003 and are moving onto retire and embark on other business interests.

Roman Scott, MD of Historic Hotels & Properties Limited, said: “Ruswarp Hall is one of the finest Jacobean houses in Yorkshire, and a building I have long admired for its beautiful proportions and scale.

"The Hall is also rich with the historical stories we like to tap into to make our period buildings come alive and connect with their past, which we will be highlighting as we invest further in the building.

"Lizzie Scarth has done a great job and been very helpful, and we look forward to taking over the custodianship of Whitby’s finest historic house.”

Lizzie Scarth, on behalf of the Scarth family, said: “Ruswarp Hall has been our much-loved family home and business for over two decades.

"We are in no doubt that Ruswarp Hall will continue to flourish under Roman's wealth of historical and heritage knowledge, as the new conservator.

"We would like to thank Robert of Colliers, for his professionalism and excellent communicative skills.”

