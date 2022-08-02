The Southgate in Hunmanby

The family-run B&B is set in an historic building in the heart of the village and was once a favourite watering hole for both locals and tourists.

It was renovated in 2011 to become The Southgate B&B and was taken over by owners, Chris and Julie in 2018.

Since then, the B&B has achieved numerous awards and five-star ratings on TripAdvisor and Booking.com.

The couple said: “We’ve really enjoyed investing in and renovating the property to a high standard.

“We’ve loved our time here and made lots of memories but we feel now is an opportune time to sell and retire early.”

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, said: “There is fantastic trade potential for the new owner, with significant scope to increase turnover by utilising the café and restaurant license outside of the current breakfast service.