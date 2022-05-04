The Cottage, West Ayton, has four bedrooms and a refitted luxury bathroom.

The 19th century home has a hallway with a feature staircase displaying carved newel posts and a polished handrail, while a wood burning stove within a brick fireplace, wooden surround and tiled hearth is a focal point in the sitting room, that has wood panelling.

An archway links snug and dining room, the latter also with a fireplace, some panelling and original coving.

The snug, with storage heater, opens to the garden room, while a side porch links to the dining kitchen with hand-made units and wood block surfaces.

A half-landing leads to two bedrooms and a bathroom, with further steps to the first floor and a galleried landing.

The master bedroom has a shower cubicle, and separate cloakroom, and along with two further bedrooms, has fitted wardrobes.

The fourth bedroom is used currently as a study.

Taking pride of place in the recently refurbished bathroom is a free standing bath with claw feet.

Lawned and private gardens lie to the front and side of the detached house, with a fish pond and filled borders.

Steps within the extensive rear garden lead up to the lawns, with fruit trees and a vegetable plot.

The garage has light and power, and there’s a further workshop, an outside w.c., a covered seating area and further store sheds.

The Cottage, Mill Lane, West Ayton, Scarborough, carries a price tag of £625,000 and is for sale with Boulton Cooper estate agents, tel. 01751 472724.

1. An inviting home... The entrance hallway with staircase featuring carved newel posts and a polished handrail. Photo Sales

2. Spacious fitted kitchen The roomy dining kitchen with picture window showing the garden. Photo Sales

3. Comfortable and cosy rooms This fireplace with stove is a central feature of the room. Photo Sales

4. Light and spacious bedrooms One of the double bedrooms within the property - with lovely views. Photo Sales