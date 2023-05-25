The North Yorkshire Coast town is a maritime, mineral and tourist attraction and the fishing port was introduced during the Middle Ages when it supported important herring and whaling fleets. The port was also the location where Captain James Cook learned seamanship and incidentally where his vessel to explore the southern ocean, The Endeavour, was built.

Visitors from across the country and all over the world travel to Whitby for its close proximity to the North York Moors National Park, its heritage coastline and association with the gothic horror novel Dracula. The town’s maritime heritage landmark is also commemorated by its link with William Scoresby, a 19th century whaler, arctic explorer and scientist.

With so many beautiful attractions and landmarks, Whitby is seen as a sought-after area for home buyers and there are plenty of houses to choose from that are a short distance from the beach. The list below are taken from Rightmove and fall within the price range of £500,000 to £900,000.

Whitby Beach. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

Houses for sale in Whitby that are walking distance from the beach

Union Place, Whitby

Type: Town house

Price: £895,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 9-minute walk

Features: This seven-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian house has south-facing gardens, a double garage, two bathrooms, beautifully refurbished to restore period features with modern interiors, an open plan family kitchen/diner with utility and pantry as well as a sheltered terrace and Greenhouse. The property also has a detached double garage with an artist’s studio.

Thistle Bank, Whitby, YO21 1QS

Type: Town house

Price: £895,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 12-minute walk

Features: The five-bedroom house has four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a self-contained annexe, terrace garden, private parking and garage.

Abbey Terrace, Whitby, YO21

Type: Town house

Price: £800,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 5-minute walk

Features: This Victorian town house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, contemporary interiors with high ceilings and period features, commercial premises with an annual income of £8,400, a successful holiday let and an ideal location for easy access to the seaside town and nearby coast.

8 Upgang Lane, Whitby

Type: Terraced

Price: £625,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 9-minute walk

Features: This stunning Victorian villa has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, parking for three vehicles, a short walk to the town centre, period features and five letting rooms.

Normanby Terrace, Whitby, YO21

Type: House

Price: £620,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 4-minute walk

Features: This spacious holiday let in the heart of Whitby has a total eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a south facing front garden with a seating area perfect for relaxing.

5 Southend Gardens, Whitby

Type: Detached

Price: £550,000

Distance from Whitby beach: 14-minute walk

Features: This detached Victorian Villa has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a terrace garden, newly refurbished, open living room with bay windows and a log burner, beautiful kitchen/diner with glazed doors to the terrace, private terrace and outbuilding and a restrictive parking reserved for residents and access only.

Allium House, Well Close Terrace, Whitby

Type: Terraced

Price: £499,950

Distance from Whitby beach: 5-minute walk