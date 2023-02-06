These mansions have vast gardens, spectacular views and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms and are situated close to plenty of amenities.

Some are based along the Yorkshire coast in Whitby and Scarborough and are located close to the seaside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more affluent areas of Yorkshire such as Harrogate, York and parts of Leeds are locations of some of the more expensive houses between £3 million and £6 million.

Sheffield City Centre. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

We have compiled some of the largest and most expensive houses for sale in Yorkshire according to Rightmove and Zoopla.

Most expensive mansions for sale in Yorkshire

Thorner Lane, Scarcroft, Leeds, LS14

Price: £6,500,000

Key features: This beautiful detached Georgian manor house has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, situated in a private setting with incredible rural views, large gardens and grounds that extend to around 15,000 square feet, with excellent leisure facilities and a guest annexe.

Thorner Lane, Bramham, Wetherby, LS23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: 4,500,000

Key features: This detached country house has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, with two self-contained cottages and an annexe, equestrian facilities, private rural woodland views, with gardens, paddock and woodland and close to local facilities and major business centres.

St. Peters Grove, York, YO30

Price: £2,000,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features: This seven-bedroom detached house has five bathrooms, five reception rooms, well proportioned throughout the property, it has a mature walled garden, close to primary school and ideally located close to the centre and the main station.

St. Pauls Square, York, YO24

Price: £1,900,000

Key features: This detached house has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, three reception rooms, quiet, peaceful location close to the city centre, spacious kitchen and dining area for entertaining family and friends, a garden and access to the communal gardens of St Paul’s Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snaithing Lane, Sheffield, S10

Price: £3,950,000

Key features: This detached residence has nine bedrooms, three bathrooms and dates back to 1904 and retains its period features with a fine example of Victorian architecture. It has a grand entrance hall and galleried landing, a large drawing room, formal dining room, a dining kitchen and extensive grounds with a formal garden.

Graham Road, Sheffield, S10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £2,750,000

Key features: This Grade II listed former Gentleman’s Residence is a detached house with 14 bedrooms that dates back to 1860, when it was designed and built by John Dodsey Webster. It is located in Sheffield’s most prestigious residential suburb and many of its original features have been preserved.

Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, Sheffield, S21

Price: £1,995,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features: This nine-bedroom detached house has six bathrooms with a high-quality handmade dining kitchen, extensive gardens and grounds, self-contained two-bedroom cottage, four garages and additional parking, entertainment suite with a bar, snooker room and games room and stunning views.

Slade Hooton, Laughton, Sheffield, S25

Price: £2,000,000

Key features: This Grade II listed property has eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a lift, indoor heated swimming pool, games/entertainment room, a double garage, gardens and paddocks of around 3.7 acres and countryside views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stream Head, Thornton, Bradford, BD13

Price: £849,000

Key features: This beautiful detached Grade II listed house has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms, an idyllic setting, gardens and parking and beautiful countryside views.

Harbour Way, Victoria Dock, HU9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £480,000

Key features: This stunning detached house has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two kitchen diners, a driveway, an entrance hall, cloakroom, annexe, utility room, a conservatory and fantastic views of the popular Victoria Dock and the Humber.

Beech Grove, Harrogate, HG2

Price: £3,200,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features: The detached residence, called Octavia House, has nine luxury bedrooms, five bathrooms, gardens and driveway with electric gates and overlooks the Stray. It is close to amenities in Harrogate.

Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3

Price: £3,000,000

Key features: Eden Park comprises two properties in one; a main six-bedroom house and the two-bedroom cottage, the country estate has five bathrooms and the house has undergone a complete refurbishment, for example, the heating is fuelled by a ground source heat pump with seven boreholes down to 350ft each, which creates a high energy-efficient home. The main house is smart wired and can be linked to any smart technology. It is full of light, has an entrance hall, a generous drawing room/cinema room with a log burner, an open place kitchen/living/dining room with beautiful limestone flooring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bagdale, Whitby, YO21

Price: £649,000

Key features: This semi-detached B&B property is ideal for a holiday home and comprises 10 bedrooms over four floors with lift access, boasts Abbey views, overlooking Pannett Park, it is also close to the town centre and just an 11-minute walk to the beach and includes many gorgeous period features including the staircase, panelled doors, coving and plaster work.

Station Road, Scalby, Scarborough, YO13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £995,000

Key features: This pretty detached family home has five bedrooms and is close to the popular village of Scalby. It is set on substantial grounds and offers spacious multi-generational living with three reception rooms, two conservatories, a coach house with development potential and extensive lawned gardens. There is a separate annexe which comprises a garage, workshop with stairs to the first floor. It also has a generous bay windowed lounge with a feature fireplace and an opening to a bay windowed snug room with a door to the rear garden.

88 Main Street, Scarborough, YO12

Price: £700,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features: This quaint 18th century detached house has a five-bedroom guest house and a two-bedroom holiday cottage with a static caravan and six bathrooms. It has a double garage and workshop and is ideal for equine enthusiasts with stables and tack room and is within easy reach of the popular village of Seamer.

Station Road, Scalby, Scarborough, YO13

Price: £550,000