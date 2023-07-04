News you can trust since 1882
Some of the properties to enter the housing market this week

IN PICTURE: 17 Scarborough properties that are new to the housing market this week

If you’re looking to buy a new home in Scarborough then our latest photo gallery may be your perfect starting point.
By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

The range of properties on the Zoopla website this week include properties from bungalows to flats and houses.

Checkout our gallery below to see if any catch your interest.

Top floor one bedroom apartment with permission to holiday let - currently listed for sale with Reeds Rains for £65,000

1. West Street, Scarborough

Top floor one bedroom apartment with permission to holiday let - currently listed for sale with Reeds Rains for £65,000 Photo: Zoopla

Three bedroom semi-detached house with sizeable extension currently listed for sale with Cundalls at a guide price of £339,000

2. Red Scar Lane, Scarborough

Three bedroom semi-detached house with sizeable extension currently listed for sale with Cundalls at a guide price of £339,000 Photo: Zoopla

Three bedroom terrace house with no onward chain. Currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £140,000

3. Durham Street, Scarborough

Three bedroom terrace house with no onward chain. Currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £140,000 Photo: Zoopla

Two bedroom first floor apartment on the south side of Scarborough. Currently listed for sale with Hunters for £240,000.

4. Sea Cliff Crescent, Scarborough

Two bedroom first floor apartment on the south side of Scarborough. Currently listed for sale with Hunters for £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

