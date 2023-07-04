IN PICTURE: 17 Scarborough properties that are new to the housing market this week

If you’re looking to buy a new home in Scarborough then our latest photo gallery may be your perfect starting point.
The range of properties on the Zoopla website this week include properties from bungalows to flats and houses.
Checkout our gallery below to see if any catch your interest.
1. West Street, Scarborough
Top floor one bedroom apartment with permission to holiday let - currently listed for sale with Reeds Rains for £65,000 Photo: Zoopla
2. Red Scar Lane, Scarborough
Three bedroom semi-detached house with sizeable extension currently listed for sale with Cundalls at a guide price of £339,000 Photo: Zoopla
3. Durham Street, Scarborough
Three bedroom terrace house with no onward chain. Currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £140,000 Photo: Zoopla
4. Sea Cliff Crescent, Scarborough
Two bedroom first floor apartment on the south side of Scarborough. Currently listed for sale with Hunters for £240,000. Photo: Zoopla