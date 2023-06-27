News you can trust since 1882
This three bedroom one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £210,000

IN PICTURES: 17 Scarborough properties that are new to the market this week

There are some beautiful houses for sale in Scarborough at the moment, here we list the newest properties to enter the housing market.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST

From pretty village cottages to imposing detached house, there is a wealth of homes in Scarborough for you to choose from.

Here we showcase just 17 of the latest properties to hit the market as listed on Zoopla.com

This three bedroom one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £300,000

1. Scholes Park Drive, Scarborough

This three bedroom one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom two bathroom property is currently for sale with Colin Ellis for offers over £260,000

2. Spencer Way. Scarborough

This four bedroom two bathroom property is currently for sale with Colin Ellis for offers over £260,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom one bathroom flat is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £130,000

3. Peasholm Drive, Scarborough

This two bedroom one bathroom flat is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for offers in the region of £130,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for £230,000

4. The Green, Scarborough

This three bedroom one bathroom semi-detached house is currently for sale with CPH Property Services for £230,000 Photo: Zoopla

