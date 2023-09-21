IN PICTURES: 19 beautiful homes for sale in Scarborough which are new to the property market this week
There are currently a wealth of beautiful properties for sale in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
By Louise French
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Whether you are looking for a detached property with plenty of land, or a one bedroom flat close to the centre of town, our selection of properties offers something for everyone.
Take a browse through our gallery, and to find out more checkout www.zoopla.co.uk.
