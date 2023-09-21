News you can trust since 1882
Take a look at these 19 properties which are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: 19 beautiful homes for sale in Scarborough which are new to the property market this week

There are currently a wealth of beautiful properties for sale in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
By Louise French
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

Whether you are looking for a detached property with plenty of land, or a one bedroom flat close to the centre of town, our selection of properties offers something for everyone.

Take a browse through our gallery, and to find out more checkout www.zoopla.co.uk.

This five bedroom, three bathroom detached property is currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services for £700,000

1. Seamer Road, East Ayton, Scarborough

This five bedroom, three bathroom detached property is currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services for £700,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom, one bathroom detached bungalow is currently listed for sale with Hunters for offers over £280,000

2. Box Hill, Scarborough

This two bedroom, one bathroom detached bungalow is currently listed for sale with Hunters for offers over £280,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom, one bathroom detached property is currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £330,000

3. Newlands Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom, one bathroom detached property is currently listed for sale with CPH Property Services at a guide price of £330,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom, one bathroom semi-detached house is currently listed for sale with Hunters for £125,000

4. Ryefield Close, Eastfield

This two bedroom, one bathroom semi-detached house is currently listed for sale with Hunters for £125,000 Photo: Zoopla

