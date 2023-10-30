News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:03 GMT

Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in the Bridlington area on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom cottage for sale with Hunters for £290,000.

1. Finley Cottages, Sewerby

This three bedroom cottage for sale with Hunters for £290,000. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom is flat for sale with Strike for £69,000.

2. St. Annes Road, Bridlington

This one bedroom is flat for sale with Strike for £69,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom property is for sale with Hunters for £150,000.

3. Buckrose Grove, Bridlington

This two bedroom property is for sale with Hunters for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom property is for sale with Hunters £240,000.

4. Lowfield Lane, Haisthorpe

This three bedroom property is for sale with Hunters £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

