IN PICTURES: Here are 15 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market this week
If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:03 GMT
Here we take a look at 15 new properties that are for sale in the Bridlington area on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
1 / 4