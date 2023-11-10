News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Check out the properties below!Check out the properties below!
Check out the properties below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 17 three bedroom houses for £150,000 or under in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Check out these three bedroom properties that are currently on the market for £150,000 and under across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington have a wide variety of properties to offer.

We take a look at three bedroom houses on the Zoopla website, that are currently on the market for £150,000 or less.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ for more information.

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £125,000.

1. Lansdowne Crescent, Bridlington

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £125,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom terraced house for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services for £150,000.

2. Spring Bank, Scarborough

This three bedroom terraced house for sale with Colin Ellis Property Services for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached shared ownership house is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents for £140,000.

3. Thorn Hill View, Glaisdale, Whitby

This three bedroom semi-detached shared ownership house is for sale with Hendersons Estate Agents for £140,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom end terrace house is for sale with SmoothSale for £145,000.

4. Easton Meadows, Easton Road, Bridlington

This three bedroom end terrace house is for sale with SmoothSale for £145,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyBridlingtonScarboroughYorkshireZoopla