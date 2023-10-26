News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here's 23 of the most expensive properties for sale in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of some of the most expensive houses on the market across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST

There are some fantastic properties to be found in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington that are currently for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

From beautiful country estates to historic farmhouses- there is a a lot of variety to be found on the Yorkshire coast.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

The Ambassador Hotel, a 43 bedroom property, is for sale with CPH Property Services for £2,500,000.

1. Esplanade, Scarborough

The Ambassador Hotel, a 43 bedroom property, is for sale with CPH Property Services for £2,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom farmhouse is for sale with Rural Scene for £1,500,000.

2. Bartindale Road, Hunmanby

This five bedroom farmhouse is for sale with Rural Scene for £1,500,000. Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom detached house with Glamping Pods eleven stables and 13.6 acres is for sale with Cundalls for £1,350,000.

3. Eskdaleside, Sleights

This seven bedroom detached house with Glamping Pods eleven stables and 13.6 acres is for sale with Cundalls for £1,350,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom detached house with 15 acres is for sale with CPH Property Services for £1,100,000.

4. Scalby Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom detached house with 15 acres is for sale with CPH Property Services for £1,100,000. Photo: Zoopla

