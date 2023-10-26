IN PICTURES: Here's 23 of the most expensive properties for sale in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Here is a selection of some of the most expensive houses on the market across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
There are some fantastic properties to be found in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington that are currently for sale on the Zoopla website right now.
From beautiful country estates to historic farmhouses- there is a a lot of variety to be found on the Yorkshire coast.
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.
1 / 6