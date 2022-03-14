Burton Agnes Hall (photo: PA)

In pictures: Nine Yorkshire places where you can still enjoy snowdrops

It's still not too late to enjoy last hurrah of snowdrops, walking through swathes of the hardy flowers among delights of being outdoors across God’s Own County.

By Zoe Drye
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:35 pm

Here are some of the best places to still see favourites of this season before they disappear.

1. Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington

This East Yorkshire hall every year sees millions of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent white carpet across the woodland floor at the Cunliffe Listers’ Elizabethan family home.

Photo Sales

2. Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough

On snowdrop days visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former royal residence and also take in delicate hellebores and carpets of winter aconites. They can enjoy a stroll down the quarter-mile Lime Tree Walk, which was planted by royal visitors to the hall during the 1920s. Plaques on the trees show the dates when dignitaries, including King George V and Queen Mary planted them.

Photo Sales

3. Fountains Abbey, near Ripon

At this North Yorkshire abbey there are snowdrop displays aplenty. They are a legacy left by Earl de Grey who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell, when he owned the estate during the 19th century. There are miles of footpaths and trails to explore and, whichever walking route you choose, you’ll find beautiful views.

Photo Sales

4. Beningbrough, near Harrogate

In 2016 visitors helped to mark Beningbrough’s 300th birthday by planting 300,000 bulbs for a Spring Spectacular. As winter turns to spring this area is blanketed in colour from the white of the snowdrops to the pale purple of the crocus and the vibrant yellows of the daffodils.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3