Overlooking Scarborough’s iconic South Bay, historic castle headland, far-reaching views towards the moors and the scenic Oliver’s Mount, this unique property on Wheatcroft Avenue has five bedrooms, balcony, underfloor heating, garden, garage and ample off-road parking.

The ground floor features a grand entrance hall where you can take in the breathtaking views, leading to an open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner designed for versatile living and entertaining.

There is a convenient downstairs WC, bootroom for ample storage, and a plant room housing essential utilities.

The ground floor also includes a cozy lounge and a second reception room, which could serve as a cinema room or additional lounge space.

The first floor boasts a master bedroom with a balcony offering stunning views, complete with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

There are two additional bedrooms at the front, each with picturesque views, and another bedroom at the rear providing sea views and vistas towards Filey and Flamborough. This floor also includes a spacious family bathroom.

The top floor features a large landing space, currently utilised as an office, and a fifth bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The outside offers Indian stone paved patio area with a pizza oven, perfect for al fresco dining, steps leading into the lawned garden and a further enclosed patio area that serves as a perfect sun trap.

To the front there is ample parking, three electrical car charging points and further patio area to take in the special surroundings.

This property on Wheatcroft Avenue, Scarborough, is on sale with Hunters for offers in excess of £1million. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01723 336760 or visit www.rightmove.co.uk

