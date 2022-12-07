News you can trust since 1882
The large property is located on Station Road, Scalby.

IN PICTURES: Take a look around this stunning Scalby property for sale for nearly a million pounds

A stunning detached house in Scalby is on the market for nearly a million pounds.

By Louise Hollingsworth
7 hours ago

The five-bedroom property is on the market for £995,000 and is located on Station Road, Scalby.

Described as a “imposing family home”, it is set on substantial grounds and provides multi-generational living via its five bedrooms, three receptions rooms, two conservatories, a coach house and extravagent gardens.

The house boasts numerous bay windows, a built-in cloakroom, en-suites and large driveway.

The house is for sale on Carter Jones York – click here to view their site.

Check out the property yourself below.

1. Scarborough property focus

The house is located in spacious grounds.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Scarborough property focus

The spacious hallway.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Scarborough property focus

Just one of the bedrooms.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Scarborough property focus

The patio area located next to one of the conservatories.

Photo: Zoopla

ScalbyStation Road