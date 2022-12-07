IN PICTURES: Take a look around this stunning Scalby property for sale for nearly a million pounds
A stunning detached house in Scalby is on the market for nearly a million pounds.
The five-bedroom property is on the market for £995,000 and is located on Station Road, Scalby.
Described as a “imposing family home”, it is set on substantial grounds and provides multi-generational living via its five bedrooms, three receptions rooms, two conservatories, a coach house and extravagent gardens.
The house boasts numerous bay windows, a built-in cloakroom, en-suites and large driveway.
The house is for sale on Carter Jones York – click here to view their site.
Check out the property yourself below.
