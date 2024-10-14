Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Take a look at Bridlington's most expensive streets over the last five years

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Oct 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 09:11 BST
Here is a selection of some of the most expensive streets to buy a house in and around Bridlington, using data from the last five years.

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Bridlington postcodes, Belvedere Parade, Marton Gate and St Chad Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Scarborough postcodes.

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales."

On Belvedere Parade, eleven properties sold for an average of £700,545, making it the most expensive street in Bridlington over the last five years.

On Belvedere Parade, eleven properties sold for an average of £700,545, making it the most expensive street in Bridlington over the last five years.

On Marton Gate, five properties sold for an average of £542,990.

On Marton Gate, five properties sold for an average of £542,990.

On St Chad Road, four properties sold for an average of £342,500.

On St Chad Road, four properties sold for an average of £342,500.

On Marton Road, three properties sold for an average of £340,316.

On Marton Road, three properties sold for an average of £340,316.

