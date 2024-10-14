IN PICTURES: Take a look at Bridlington's most expensive streets over the last five years

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Bridlington postcodes, Belvedere Parade, Marton Gate and St Chad Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Scarborough postcodes.

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales."

1 . Bridington's Most Expensive Streets On Belvedere Parade, eleven properties sold for an average of £700,545, making it the most expensive street in Bridlington over the last five years.

2 . Bridlington's Most Expensive Streets On Marton Gate, five properties sold for an average of £542,990.

3 . Bridlington's Most Expensive Streets On St Chad Road, four properties sold for an average of £342,500.