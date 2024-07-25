IN PICTURES: Take a look at Scarborough's most expensive streets over the last five years

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Scarborough postcodes, Stoney Haggs Rise, Holbeck Hill and Weaponness Drive have some of the highest-valued homes across the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Scarborough postcodes.

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

"It's therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Stoney Haggs Rise sold for £1,750,000."

1 . Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets On Stoney Haggs Rise, three properties sold for an average of £775,000, making it the most expensive street in Scarborough over the last five years.

2 . Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets On Holbeck Hill, four properties sold for an average of £715,000.

3 . Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets Weaponness Drive saw four properties sell for an average of £533,750.