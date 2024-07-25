Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Take a look at Scarborough's most expensive streets over the last five years

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 14:37 BST
Here is a selection of some of the most expensive streets to buy a house in and around Scarborough, using data from the last five years.

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Scarborough postcodes, Stoney Haggs Rise, Holbeck Hill and Weaponness Drive have some of the highest-valued homes across the town.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Scarborough postcodes.

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

"It's therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Stoney Haggs Rise sold for £1,750,000."

On Stoney Haggs Rise, three properties sold for an average of £775,000, making it the most expensive street in Scarborough over the last five years.

1. Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets

On Stoney Haggs Rise, three properties sold for an average of £775,000, making it the most expensive street in Scarborough over the last five years.

On Holbeck Hill, four properties sold for an average of £715,000.

2. Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets

On Holbeck Hill, four properties sold for an average of £715,000.

Weaponness Drive saw four properties sell for an average of £533,750.

3. Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets

Weaponness Drive saw four properties sell for an average of £533,750.

On Scalby Mills Road, three properties sold for an average of £490,000.

4. Scarborough's Most Expensive Streets

On Scalby Mills Road, three properties sold for an average of £490,000.

