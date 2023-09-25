IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market

News you can trust since 1882
Here are a number of properties that have been recently been added to the market.

Here is a selection of properties in the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.

From an eight bedroom detached house for £280,000, to a two two bedroom bungalow for £169,950, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This eight bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £280,000.

1. Trinity Road, Bridlington

This eight bedroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £280,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £250,000.

2. Maple Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £180,000.

3. Neptune Terrace, Neptune Street, Bridlington

This four bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £180,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom bungalow is for sale with The Property Selling Company for £169,950.

4. Kirkham Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom bungalow is for sale with The Property Selling Company for £169,950. Photo: Zoopla

