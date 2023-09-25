IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market
Here is a selection of properties in the Bridlington area that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in and around Bridlington.
From an eight bedroom detached house for £280,000, to a two two bedroom bungalow for £169,950, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.
Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
