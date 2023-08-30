IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market
Here is a selection of fantastic properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.
From a plot of land with a barn conversion opportunity for £550,000, to a one bedroom flat for £65,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.
Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.
1 / 4