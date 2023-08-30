News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
We take a look at 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.We take a look at 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.
We take a look at 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 13 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of fantastic properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

Here are some really lovely properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From a plot of land with a barn conversion opportunity for £550,000, to a one bedroom flat for £65,000, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington.

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £229,950.

1. Aysgarth Rise, Bridlington

This three bedroom detached house is for sale with Reeds Rains for £229,950. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £265,000.

2. Kestrel Drive, Bridlington

This two bedroom detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters for £265,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom flat is for sale with Strike for £110,000.

3. Victoria Road, Bridlington

This two bedroom flat is for sale with Strike for £110,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This section of land is currently utilized as a workshop/stable block where full planning has been granted for the conversion of the property into a detached three / four bedroom residential dwelling. There is also approximately 1.5 acres land with two paddock areas. This is for sale with Reeds Rains for £550,000.

4. Haverdale Lane, Bridlington

This section of land is currently utilized as a workshop/stable block where full planning has been granted for the conversion of the property into a detached three / four bedroom residential dwelling. There is also approximately 1.5 acres land with two paddock areas. This is for sale with Reeds Rains for £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonZoopla