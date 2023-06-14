News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 15 properties in and around Bridlington that are new to the market.
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Here are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an eleven bedroom hotel for £220,00, to two bedroom new build for for £180,995, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with eXp World UK for £230,000.

1. Church Green, Bridlington

This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with eXp World UK for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £185,000.

2. Sirius Court, Bridlington

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £185,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £100,000.

3. Fortyfoot Grove, Bridlington

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £100,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £150,000.

4. North Back Lane, Bridlington

This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
