IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in Bridlington that are new to the market

Here is a selection of properties in Bridlington that were recently added to the market.

Here are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Bridlington.

From an eleven bedroom hotel for £220,00, to two bedroom new build for for £180,995, there is a lot of variety to be found in Bridlington

Here we take a look at the new properties that are for sale in Bridlington on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more about these properties.

1 . Church Green, Bridlington This three bedroom terraced house is for sale with eXp World UK for £230,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sirius Court, Bridlington This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £185,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Fortyfoot Grove, Bridlington This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £100,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . North Back Lane, Bridlington This two bedroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £150,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4